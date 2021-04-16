The Clearfield County Commissioners declared April 11-17 as National Telecommunicator Week at its meeting Tuesday.
The Clearfield County 911 Center had 110,043 calls last year, which is an average of about 300 per day according to Clearfield County 911 Coordinator Jeremy Ruffner.
Ruffner said 2020 call volume fell by about 8,000 calls, which is the first time in 20 years call volume has fell.
He said he looked into reasons why and said the decrease was due to a significant drop in ambulance calls in 2020. He said this could be due to people not wanting to go to the hospital during the pandemic.
“I expect 2021 to make up that difference,” Ruffner said. “We will probably see those numbers rebound.”
Ruffner said the 911 Center provides dispatch services to 13 police departments, 14 EMS companies and 37 fire agencies county wide.
The commissioners then voted unanimously to declare the week as National Telecommunicator Week.
“Whereas the Clearfield County Department Emergency Services, also known as the 911 Center — is the crucial first contact with those in need of emergency assistance and dispatches appropriate public safety providers or responders who may apprehend a criminal, save possessions from fire or save lives,” the proclamation reads.