Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday proclaimed Feb. 7-14 as “National Marriage Week.” The proclamation was made at the request of the Children’s Aid Society.
According to the proclamation, healthy marriages benefit women, men and children.
“Marriage binds couples togeter and is the outward visible sign of a couple’s desire to create a lasting life and provide the support necesary for the growith of helathy children and a health family,” the proclamation reads.
Research shows that women and men in healthy marriages have higher incomes, better job stability, better physical and mental health, lower rates of suicide and better relationships with their children.
And children in healthy marriages have less behavioral problems in school, less likely to be victims of abuse, less lilely to abuse drugs and alcohol, have better relationships with their parents, less likely to be teenage parents and are less likely to be raised in poverty.