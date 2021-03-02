Clearfield County Commissioners declared March as the 19th annual March for Meals Month at its meeting yesterday.
The Meals on Wheels program was started in 1972 by President Richard Nixon and it provides home delivered hot meals to senior citizens and individuals with disabilitties, according to Joan Bracco, marketing coordinator and ombudsman for the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging.
CCAAA Director of Education and Community Services Julie Fenton said the program has been especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Meals on Wheels program has literally been a lot of our seniors’ lifeline,” Fenton said.
She said during the height of the pandemic last spring, Meals on Wheels was delivering hot 900 meals a day to seniors.
Now, she said it fluctuates between 700 and 800 per day.
“That sometimes is the only meal our consumers get,” Fenton said.
And she said for many seniors, the Meals on Wheels Driver is the only friendly face they will see that day.
She said the drivers see their customers five days a week and can help determine whether their customers are in need of other services.
“We are blessed that our drivers have gone out day in and day out for this past year during this entire pandemic and delivered the meals,” Fenton said.
In past years the Area Agency on Aging invites the commissioners participate in going out and visiting some of their consumers but they cant do it this year due to the pandemic.
Commissioner Tony Scotto said he has seen how their drivers interact with their customers and commended them on their dedication.
“You really are a lifeline to them,” Scotto said. “For them its more than just getting that meal.”
“It’s a really important program,” Scotto said.