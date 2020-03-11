Clearfield County Commissioners declared March as Spring Wildfire Prevention Month at its meeting yesterday.
Wayne Wynick of the Moshannon Forest Firefighters Association said this time of year the area is highly susceptible to wildfires, especially this year when there was a lack of snow over the winter.
He said snowpack helps compress the leaves making them less susceptible to burning.
According to Wynick, statistics show that approximately 85 percent of wildfires in Pennsylvania occur in March, April and May before vegetation becomes green.
Wildfires burn approximately 7,000 acres a year in the state.
Humans are responsible for 98 percent of all wildfires in the state, and they are usually caused by someone burning debris, Wynick said.
And the fatalities occur when someone is burning debris, especially older residents, and the fire gets away from them, they try to put it out, and they get caught in the flames, Wynick said.
“We are encouraging folks to be fire aware and to pay attention to what the conditions are so they don’t injure themselves or someone else or cause property damage,” Wynick said.
For example, don’t burn when it’s windy or dry, Wynick said.
Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township have compost sites where their residents can bring their yard waste for composting free of charge. Lawrence Township’s is located on Mann Road and Clearfield Borough’s is located on 21st Street.
Both have similar rules: they accept grass clippings, branches, shrubs and leaves. Biodegradable bags only and trash and garbage is not permitted. Residents are also welcome to take the compost free of charge.
In previous years, Pennsylvania held Wildfire Prevention Week in March but this year the state decided to hold it in conjunction with the National Fire Prevention Week in October.
At the suggestion of Commissioner John Sobel, the commissioners decided to have its own Spring Wildfire Prevention Month in the county due to the high incidents of wildfires in the spring.