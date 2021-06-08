CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Commissioners proclaimed June as Elder Abuse Awareness Month and June 15 as Global Elder Abuse Awareness Day at its meeting Tuesday.
In the fiscal year of 2017-18 there were 397 reports of elder abuse in Clearfield County, and 53 percent of the reports were substantiated, Director of Business Development Julie Fenton of the Area Agency on Aging said.
And in the fiscal year of 2019-20 there were 356 reports of abuse, and 145 were substantiated, according to Fenton.
“Even one case of abuse is one too many in Clearfield County,” Fenton said.
One in 10 Americans who are 60 years old and older have experienced abuse and this includes physical and mental abuse, financial exploitation, and neglect. Only one of 14 cases of abuse are reported, Fenton said.
Fenton said people can help prevent abuse by spotting the signs of abuse and keeping them from becoming isolated.
“The pandemic has been incredibly hard on our seniors,” Fenton said.
The signs of abuse include the physical indications such as bruises and broken bones as well as changes in behavior and sleep patters including the senior becoming fearful, anxious or sad, having poor hygiene, poor living conditions, as well as bills not being paid or unusual changes in finances, according to Fenton.
The Area Agency on Aging has people trained to investigate reported cases of abuse, Fenton said.
In front of the Area Agency on Aging’s center along Second Street they placed a sign for World Elder Awareness Month and purple pinwheels representing the number of reports of abuse in Clearfield County, Fenton said.