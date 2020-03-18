CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Commissioners and court administration announced Tuesday afternoon they are limiting public access to the courthouse and other county government offices amid the COVID-19 emergency.
The commissioners are now requiring people to get an appointment before visiting county offices.
The commissioners issued the following press release:
“Effective Wednesday, March 18, the Commissioners will restrict access to the courthouse, annex, and county administration buildings. We strongly encourage all citizens to communicate with county offices via email or phone.
“If you must come to an office, please call and request an appointment. The main county phone number is 765-2641. If you have a scheduled court appearance, you will be admitted. The door guards at all three buildings are instructed to ask visitors about their appointments, and to turn away anyone who has not made an appointment.
“We thank the citizens of Clearfield County for their cooperation as we work together to promote health and safety through this difficult time.”
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman and Judge Paul Cherry also issued a press release stating that criminal cases, including summary appeals, Protection From Abuse hearings and petitions, and the adult and juvenile probation offices, domestic relations and custody issues are not affected by Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to shut down all essential businesses and will continue to operate as usual.
All other civil cases have been deemed as “non-essential” and any scheduled hearings within the next two weeks will be either continued or, if possible, occur via electronic means.
Unlike county offices, all court offices including court administration, adult and juvenile probation, Domestic Relations and magisterial district courts will remain open for business during the next two weeks. Appointments in advance are requested but not mandatory.