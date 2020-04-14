Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday declared April 12-18 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
Public safety telecommunicators are the dispatchers at the Clearfield County Emergency Management 911 Center who answer emergency calls.
“These silent heroes of public safety are more than just a voice on the other end of the line. They often save lives on a daily basis,” a county press release states.
Commissioner Tony Scotto said these employees are extremely important to the county and are well-trained to handle emergency situations.
“Thank you very much for the service you do for the county,” Scotto said.
“Whereas, professional telecommunicators are critical to our county’s emergency response, dispatching law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services, and other emergency responders 24-hours a day, seven days a week,” the proclamation reads.
Glass said it is easy to take their service for granted and said the 911 Center has to be up and running no matter what happens.
“They couldn’t be any more vital to the community,” Glass said.
“We are very, very grateful for what they do; we are very, very thankful for what they do,” Commissioner John Sobel said.