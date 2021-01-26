Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday announced that three municipalities will be receiving grant funds to repair at-risk bridges.
The funds are for structurally deficient bridges. The county received four applications for funds and all four were deemed eligible by state Department of Transportation standards and met the program guidelines with a 20 percent match, Clearfield County Director of Planning Jodi Brennan said.
However, the total amount requested was $400,000 and the county only had $132,000 available, according to Brennan.
Due to the funding limitations the commissioners are funding three of the projects as follows:
- Gulich Township –TR 919 Walnut Street over Muddy Run, $50,000.
- Cooper Township –TR 774 Coalward Street over Sulpher Run, $50,000.
- Morris Township –TR 704 Colorado Road over unnamed tributary to Moshannon Creek, $32,000.
The fourth application was from Irvona Borough for the bridge on Hopkins Street. Brennan said this project costs more than $1 million and said the county is anticipating more at-risk bridge funding to become available in the future to assist in this project.
“My recommendation is to fund the three now that are closed with available funds and fund Irvona once we get additional funds down the road.”
The commissioners approved Brennan’s recommendation.