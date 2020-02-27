The Clearfield County Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve the agreement with ES&S of Omaha, Nebraska to print the election ballots for the Primary and General Election.
The ballots will cost anywhere between 26 and 31 cents — depending whether the county selects 17-inch ballots or 19-inch ballots — and according to Chief Clerk Lisa McFadden, the county is planning on purchasing approximately 40,000 ballots. This would mean the total cost would be about $10,400 to $12,400.
The county recently purchased new voting equipment from ES&S that utilizes a paper ballot to meet the new state standards.
“Eventually we would like to print those locally but with new machines and ES&S familiarity with the specifications, it was felt by all of us, including the election office, that this would eliminate complications while we get used to the new machines,” Commissioner Dave Glass said.
Commissioner Tony Scotto said the county sought quotes from local vendors but many of them were already too busy with other projects.