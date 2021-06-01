Clearfield County Commissioners tentatively approved an agreement to improve technology upgrades to Clearfield County’s 911 Center at its meeting yesterday morning.
Commissioners voted to approve the 911 Letter of Engagement with Comtech, which has been selected as the provider of NextGeneration 911 services for the commonwealth and it is being funded through Pennsylvania Emergency Management at no cost to the county, 911 Coordinator Jeremy Ruffner said.
Statewide, the 911 system is being switched to a new system where the 911 computers are interconnected statewide.
Currently, the Northern Tier counties from Erie County to Clearfield County have their computers interconnected, but they are not isolated from the internet. Comtech will be separating the systems from the internet and interconnecting all of the 911 computers across the state.
“So there will be a 100 percent interoperability within the commonwealth,” Ruffner said.
There is a server in Clearfield County and one in Elk County and those two servers handle all of the 911 calls in the Northern Tier counties. The two servers act as a backup to one another in case one goes down, Ruffner said.
For the past eight years or so, the Northern Tier counties also have a geodiverse phone system where if one county’s 911 center gets overwhelmed by call volume, the calls are automatically rerouted to another Northern Tier County. Because their computer systems are integrated, the new dispatcher would be able to see the call file, Ruffner said.
The 911 Letter of Engagement was approved tentative on legal review by Solictor Heather Bozovich. Bozovich said she expects to be completed by the afternoon.