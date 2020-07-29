Clearfield County Commissioners approved server upgrades to improve remote access for employees at its meeting Tuesday.
Commissioners approved the agreement with Global Data Consultations LLC of Mechanicsburg to improve the county’s computer server infrastructure.
The upgrades would completely revamp the county’s computer servers to allow more employees to have remote access to the county’s computer system while out of the office, according to Adam Curry director of the county Information Technology department.
“It will help us with better server management, better remote access as well as employee remote access if the county would happen to be shut down again,” Curry said.
The cost of the upgrades is $105,000, which is being paid for out of the $7.1 million federal Cares grant the county received, Commissioner John Sobel said.
“This is one of the matters the that the Cares Act Funds are designed to pay for,” Sobel said.
Sobel then made the motion to approve the agreement and it was approved unanimously by the commissioners.
The $7.1 million Cares grant is to be used for the county and local governments to cover any costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic as well as any technological upgrades that are needed for remote access.
The money is also to assist small businesses with any costs or losses as a result of the COVID-19 emergency.
Commissioner Dave Glass said the county is still in the process of setting up a online portal for businesses and non-profits to apply for funding under the Cares grant. He said they hope to have the online portal ready next week. Glass said part of the problem is the federal government often changes the rules on how the grant funds can be spent.
“We are working as diligently as we can to get the structure set up,” Sobel said. “We will get there soon.”
“As soon as we have it ready we will announce it across multiple platforms.