Clearfield County Commissioners approved the property tax appeal settlement with Wolf River Run Associates at its meeting yesterday.
The property in question is the building that includes the Tractor Supply Company store in Lawrence Township, county Solicitor Heather Bozovich said.
Wolf River Run Associates filed a commercial tax appeal on its property taxes.
The building was originally assessed at $363,915. The building had new appraisals performed on it and the new assessed value under the agreement would be $225,700. Because real estate taxes are based on a percentage of the assessed value of the property, Wolf River Run Associates will see its real estate taxes reduced, but Bozovich did not say how much they would go down.
Lawrence Township approved the settlement at its meeting last Tuesday and the Clearfield Area Board of School Directors tentatively approved it but will vote on final approval at its meeting on June 22.
In other business, during the public comment portion of the meeting, Tim Winters of Clearfield accused Commissioner Dave Glass of making statements on social media suggesting or advocating state Attorney General Josh Shapiro prosecute businesses who do not follow Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandates in regard to COVID-19. Winters asked if Glass was willing to clarify these statements and, “Do you feel that prosecuting local businesses is in the best interest of Clearfield County?” Winters asked.
“The only comment I will make about that is I never said anything about contacting Attorney General Shapiro,” Glass said.