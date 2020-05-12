The Clearfield County Commissioners tentatively approved the bids for the rehabilitation of two historic bridges at its meeting yesterday.
The commissioners awarded the bid for the bid to repair the roof on the McGees Mills Covered Bridge in Bell Township to 768-Roof of Clearfield for $119,140 — plus $8,800 extra if masonry repointing is needed.
The commissioners approved the bid pending engineering and legal review.
The commissioners also tentatively awarded the bid for the rehabilitation of Camp Corbly Bridge in Greenwood Township to Lycoming Supply Company for $80,726 of Williamsport — pending engineering and legal review.
Both projects are expected to be completed this construction season.
The McGees Mills Covered Bridge was built by Lumberman Thomas A. McGee, who received an appropriation of $1,500 from the Clearfield County Commissioners to construct a replacement for a bridge spanning the West Branch of the Susquehanna River that was destroyed by a flood during the winter of 1872-73, according to a previous article in The Progress.
The 122-foot-long wooden bridge was built using hand-hewn white pine timber from the area at a cost of $175. The structure is described as an arch-truss type span, a design patented in 1804 by Theodore Burr, an early bridge builder. The McGees Mills Covered Bridge is the last covered bridge built in Clearfield County.
The bridge was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. A plaque unveiling and dedication for the placement was held May 15, 1982.
The bridge was rededicated in 1995 following a collapse of the historical structure March 14, 1994. The tremendous weight of heavy snow and ice during the winter of 1993-94 caused the bridge to collapse.
In 2004, the bridge received an historic place marker during Clearfield County’s bicentennial year. The marker was sponsored by the now defunct Mahaffey Area Heritage Society, according to a previous article in The Progress.
The Camp Colby Bridge is a 132-foot long truss bridge dating back to approximately 1910, according to historicbridges.org.