Clearfield County Commissioners recently voted to change polling locations in Sandy Township and Burnside and is considering moving a Clearfield poll as well.
Commissioners are considering permanently moving the Clearfield Second Ward polling location to the agriculture building at the Clearfield Driving Park.
“It is handicapped accessible, it has restrooms, it has parking, it has everything we need,” Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham said.
The Second Ward polling location is currently located at the Henry E. Meyer Towers, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the poll was temporarily located in the cafeteria of St. Francis School for the primary. But that location is not possible for the General Election in November because school is back in session, Graham said.
Commissioner Dave Glass said he used to live in Second Ward and said the Meyer Towers didn’t have enough parking.
She said the other three Clearfield wards have their polling places at the fairgrounds as well, but they are located in the Expo II Building.
Graham asked any residents who object to the move to contact the election office.
Commissioners also voted to permanently move the Sebula Sandy Township poll to the Tri-County Church along Old 255 Road from the Hickory Grange on Mountain Road. The move is being made because there is no cell service at the grange building, Graham said.
The Burnside Borough poll is being moved back to the Burnside United Methodist Church at 65 E. 3rd Street. The poll was temporarily located at the Burnside Christian Missionary and Alliance Church for the primary because the United Methodist Church had been damaged by fire, Graham said.
Graham said no one objected to moving these two polling locations.