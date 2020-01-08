Clearfield County Commissioners approved the following personnel changes at its meeting on Monday:
New hires — Olivia Sylvester, part-time corrections officer at the jail; Sara Gillen, Christine Luzier, Kevin Wisor, Noah Britton and Sandra Drumm, part-time telecommunicators at 911; and Jalyn Shaffer, legal secretary II, district attorney’s office.
Transfers — Jendi Schwab, assistant district attorney to temporary full-time assistant public defender; Leanne Nedza from part-time assistant public defender to first assistant district attorney; Trudy Lumadue, part-time assistant district attorney to full-time deputy district attorney; Ryan Dobo, first assistant district attorney to part-time assistant public defender; Jared Farneth, and Austin Barrett, part-time corrections officers at the jail to full-time corrections officers; Colleen Hudson, department clerk III prothonotary to administrative assistant in the district attorney’s office.
Separations/retirements — Sasha Brock, part-time corrections officer at the jail, Edward Brown, security at the commissioners office; Evelyn Wetzel, caseworker/CYS; Elizabeth Hawkins, administrative assistant in the district attorney’s office and Leopold Cleveland, corrections officer at the jail.