The Clearfield County Commissioners approved the following personnel changes at its meeting yesterday.
- New hires: Allison Hoover, Thomas Patterson and William Nye, part-time corrections officers at Clearfield County Jail; Lauren Bressler, probation officer.
- Separations/retirements: Debbie Myers, casework supervisor, Children, Youth and Family Services; Elexis Kruise, part-time corrections officer, CCJ; Kyle Dilling, corrections officer, CCJ; Andrew Brown, collections supervisor, probation office.
- Transfers: Steven Smith, telecommunicator/911 to 911 Deputy Director. The salary board set the salary director/EMA at $36,000 a year.