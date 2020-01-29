Clearfield County Commissioners approved the following personnel changes at its meeting yesterday.
New hires — Gabriel Good, corrections officer at the jail effective Jan. 6, Jammie Shomo, caseworker, Children, Youth and Family Services effective Jan. 20, Frank Berbeck, part-time security, commissioners effective Tuesday, Roy E. Cross III, assistant district attorney effective Feb. 3, and Patti Baker, LPN at the jail effective Feb. 3.
Transfers — Mary Horner, DC II/prothonotary to DC III clerk of courts effective Jan. 6; Richard Casher, part-time security commissioners to part-time special deputy sheriff’s department effective Feb. 10.
Separations/retirements — Paula Gallaher, DC II clerk of courts effective Jan. 15,; Jammie Shomo, caseworker CYS effective Jan. 22; Andrew Edinger, juvenile probation officer effective Feb. 7 and Robert McQuillen, part-time security commissioners.
Commissioners also approved the agreement with the Central Counties Youth Center and the linkage agreements with Service Access Management Inc.