Clearfield County Commissioners approved a lease agreement with the Moshannon Valley School District to place a communications tower on district property at its meeting Tuesday.
According to 911 Coordinator Jeremy Ruffner, they have reached an agreement with the school district to lease a plot of land north of the stadium across the street from Green Acres Restaurant along state Route 53 (Green Acres Road.)
“This would increase communications for our fire, EMS and police responders in those areas, as well as the school district,” Ruffner said. “It’s a win-win all around.”
Ruffner said he attended the school board meeting on Monday and said the board is excited about the project.
The agreement calls for a 20-year lease and the monthly rate is $400 per quarter, Solicitor Heather Bozovich said.
Once the agreement is approved, Ruffner said the next step is a geological study and a land survey. Centre Communications will be erecting the tower, Ruffner said. They won’t know how large the plot of land will be until the land survey is completed, Ruffner said.
Glass said that area is a very good location for a communications tower because it is on high open ground.
“As soon as I heard about it I thought it was just perfect,” Glass said.
Ruffner agreed, saying it is at 1,694 feet above sea level and there are power lines along SR-53; therefore it won’t cost a lot to supply electricity to the tower, and it is near the road so it won’t cost a lot of money to construct an access road.
“This is a beautiful location,” Ruffner said.
And Ruffner said there is room if any cellular phone companies wish to lease space to place equipment on the tower.
The commissioners approved the agreement unanimously. The Moshannon Valley School Board approved the agreement on Monday.