Clearfield County Commissioners this week approved a one year contract for most county employees.
Commissioners approved pacts with the Teamsters union and Clearfield County Association of Probation Employees, which represent all of the county’s unionized employees except the corrections officers.
The new contract gives all of these employees a $500 bonus. Employees will also not see an increase in their health insurance contribution, Commissioner Dave Glass said.
The move was made because the contract for the corrections officers expires at the end of next year, and the commissioners want to have all employees on the same contract cycle.
“This way we will deal with all of them next year,” Glass said.
In other business, commissioners voted to advertise for requests for proposals for an energy savings contract. The commissioners are considering having some upgrades at the Clearfield County Jail to improve its utility costs and deal with some structural and some roof issues.