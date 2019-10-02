The Clearfield County Commissioners voted to relocated the Treasure Lake polling location from the fire company to the Treasure Lake Church at yesterday’s workshop meeting.
The polling location is being moved from the North Point Volunteer Fire Company building.
The new location meets all handicap accessibility and safety requirements and provides ample and adequate parking for future elections, according to a press release.
The Treasure Lake Church is located at 1427 Bay Rd., DuBois.
The commissioners also voted to approve the lease agreement with the Treasure Lake Church to use its facilities as a polling location.
The move was made at the request of the county election board, according to Commissioner John Sobel.
All three commissioners were in attendance.
In other business, the commissioners approved the agreement with Rapid Financial Solutions. The agreement allows the commissary at the Clearfield County Jail to refund former inmates using a debit card rather than a check to simplify the process of refunding unused commissary funds, according to Solicitor Heather Bozovich.