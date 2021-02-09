Clearfield County Commissioners yesterday approved an agreement for Cen-Clear to provide consultive psychiatric services to inmates at the Clearfield County Jail at its meeting yesterday.
The services would be provided remotely via video teleconferencing with the involvement of the jail’s medical staff, according to Commissioner John Sobel, chairman.
The services are at a cost of $250 per hour for a maximum of 10 hours and $2,500 in costs, Sobel said.
Commissioner Dave Glass thanked Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers for bringing it to their attention that with some inmates being isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are several inmates at the jail who are having major mental health issues.
“He (Sayers) took the lead to make this happen. And I think it’s a good thing,” Glass said. “We don’t want to see anyone’s mental health deterioriate to the point where they are a danger to themselves and others. It needs to be taken care of.”
Sobel agreed and said there has been increased issues with mental health nationally due to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially with incarcerated inmates due to isolation.
Commissioner Tony Scotto made the motion to approve the agreement and it was approved unanimously.
In other business,
- Commissioners declared Feb. 20 as Hoodie Hoo Day in Clearfield County.
- Ryan Dobo was hired as an assistant public defender.
- The following separations/retirements were approved: Karen Piotrowski, secretary at District Magisterate Jerome Nevling’s office; and Katelyn Coder, caseworker, Children, Youth and Family Services.