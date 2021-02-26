Clearfield County Commissioners approved a lease agreement during Tuesday’s meeting with Tri-County Church to use its facilities for Centralized Court for non-incarcerated defendants.
In the past, the county has used the hearing rooms at the Clearfield County Jail for Centralized Court. However, this is no longer possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Commissioner John Sobel said.
The facility is the former Florian Banquet Hall and the cost of the lease is $650 per month. The lease also has a 30-day notice for termination of the agreement because the county doesn’t know how long it would need to use the facility, Solicitor Heather Bozovich said.
Commissioner Dave Glass said he toured the facility with President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman and Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III and said it is a large facility with plenty of room for social distancing.
It also has separate rooms for attorneys to meet in private with their clients. With Centralized Court being held on Wednesdays, there is enough time for the facility to be cleaned in the time between court and Sunday church services to prevent the spread of COVID-19 between the two groups, Glass said.
“It’s a tough situation but I am very, very grateful that the Tri-County Church is willing to help us out here,” Glass said. “It solves what has become a pretty big problem.”
Sobel agreed and said the church has been very considerate for allowing them to use their facility.
Commissioners Tony Scotto, Glass and Sobel all voted in favor of approving the lease.
In other business, the commissioners approved the lease agreement with Rivers Bend Properties for office space for Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris’ on Leonard Street for $2,950 per month.
Commissioners also approved the following personnel changes: new hires, Shannon Kemp, part-time correctors office at the Clearfield County Jail; separations/retirements, Melissa Fahr, assistant tax administrator/assessment and tax claims effective March 5, and Nancy Hummel, legal secretary III, district attorney’s office; transfers, Dana Jones, part-time department clerk III/controllers office to secretary in District Magistrate Jerome Nevling’s office.
After approvals, the commissioners thanked Hummel for her 26 years of service to the county.