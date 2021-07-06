Clearfield County Commissioners voted to approve a lease agreement to place a new 911 tower in Ferguson Township.
According to 911 Director Dave McClure, the new tower will be along Wm. Cemetery Road on land owned by Kim and Amy Horton.
“This will help boost the coverage in Ferguson Township and down towards Jordan Township and towards Kerrmoor area,” McClure said. “We’ve had pretty weak service there for years.”
The lease is for a total of 20 years and the county will pay the Hortons $4,500 a year, plus the county will pay $15,000 to the Hortons for them construct a roadway to the new tower.
The new 180-foot tower will cost about $200,000 and should be completed by the end of the year, MccClure said.
The new tower will have space to lease to mobile phone companies to place cellular phone equipment on it if they wished, McClure said.
If a mobile phone company leases space on the tower, the county would receive 75 percent of the lease money and the Hortons 25 percent, according to McClure.
The county is constructing a similar tower on land owned by the Moshannon Valley School District near the schools. It will also cost about $200,000 and should be completed by the end of the year.
Both towers are being built using 911 funds and not county taxpayer money, McClure said.