Clearfield County Commissioners recently approved the tax settlement with Weis Market for the former County Market building in Decatur Township at its meeting Tuesday.
County Solicitor Heather Bozovich said Weis Market filed a tax appeal for two parcels in the plaza in 2018.
The proposed stipulation to the appeal would significantly reduce the value of the two parcels, Bozovich said.
For the first parcel, the former assessment was $250,750, and the new assessment would be $62,880 for the tax year 2019 and $52,905 for the tax year 2020, according to Bozovich.
For the second parcel, it was formerly appraised at $351,875 and it is going down to an assessed value of $73,060.
“There is a significant decrease, but we had an appraisal with the school district and it falls right within our appraisal,” Bozovich said.
Assessed value is not the full value of a property.
Bozovich said the proposed stipulation was sent to the Philipsburg Osceola Area School District for approval.
The commissioners voted 3-0 to approve the stipulation.