The Clearfield County Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve the proposal with Susquehanna Accounting and Consulting Services of Harrisburg for training and budget processing services.
The cost of the services will not exceed $20,000 each. The firm will provide training to staff at Clearfield County Children, Youth and Family Services and assist the county in preparing its annual budget, according to Commissioner Tony Scotto.
Commissioner Dave Glass said the training costs likely wouldn’t come anywhere near $20,000, and Commissioner John Sobel said the county might not require the company’s services on the budget this year.
Solicitor Heather Bozovich said the contract has a 15-day out clause so the county can back out of the agreement in the future if it decides it doesn’t need the services.
The county used Susquehanna Accounting Services last year to assist in preparing this year’s budget after the county controller’s office informed the commissioners that it would no longer assist the county with the budget.
Scotto said the accounting firm also assists Jefferson County so it is in the area quite a bit.
Glass said he was in favor of the agreement because the services are needed but wished he could have met with them beforehand. Scotto said he and Sobel did meet with them recently but Glass was not present because he was at another meeting.
Sobel said they didn’t know the firm was going to propose the new contract at the meeting beforehand but said they could set up a meeting with the company this spring, to which Glass said this was acceptable.