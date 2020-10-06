Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to move forward with constructing a new infirmary unit onto the Clearfield County Jail.
Vanguard is constructing a 24-foot by 55-foot pre-fabricated modular unit at a cost of $197,792.
“It’s something we’ve needed for a while,” Commissioner Dave Glass said.
But there is a possibility that there could be a change order in the future, Solicitor Heather Bozovich said.
She also said there would be permitting costs, utility hookup, pre-construction work etc. that it isn’t included in the cost.
The infirmary unit would include three isolation rooms that could be used if an inmate contracts COVID-19, Bozovich said. Commissioner Tony Scotto agreed and noted that the isolation rooms would have their own restrooms and showers.
The infirmary will also house the jail’s nurses station and examination rooom, Commissioner John Sobel said.
Glass said the commissioners will be using a portion of the $7.1 million CARES (Coronavirus Aid Relieve and Economic Security) Act funds the county received from the federal government.
The new infirmary will be completed by Dec. 31, as required under the CARES Act.
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the agreement with Vanguard.