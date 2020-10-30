The Clearfield County Commissioners approved the Community Development Block Grant fund applications for Clearfield Borough, Huston Township and Lawrence Township at its meeting Tuesday.
According to Community Development Specialist Lisa Kovalick, Huston Township is being allocated $221,768 to be used for rehabilitating water lines and rehabilitating a water supply tank.
The county will receive $48,680 in CDBG funds for program administration, Kovalick said.
Clearfield Borough is being allocated $94,698 for a storm sewer and street improvements in West Side, Kovalick said. The county will receive $20,787 for program administration.
This project would improve the old storm sewer line along Clearfield Street from Solt Avenue to Turnpike Avenue.
“What they were using for a storm line was an old clay sewer line and it collapsed,” Kovalick said. “It is much needed and hopefully it prevents some hazards over there.”
Lawrence Township is receiving $107,365 for storm sewer and street improvements in the Kerr area. The county will receive $23,367 for program administration. The township has allocated its 2018, 2019 and 2020 CDBG funds to the project that will address storm water issues on Patton and Palmer streets and Kerr Avenue.