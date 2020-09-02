Clearfield County Commissioners approved an agreement to place documents at the Register and Recorder’s Office online to allow remote access by the public.
At its workshop meeting Tuesday, commissioners approved an agreement with Reynolds Business Systems of Allentown to scan the documents and place them online so customers can access them online without coming to the courthouse.
The county is using federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security) Act funds to pay for the service therefore it has to be completed by the end of the year, Commissioner Tony Scotto said.
Solicitor Heather Bozovich agreed, and said it is in the contract that it would be completed by the end of the year.
The cost of the service is $139,248, according to Chief Clerk Lisa McFadden.
Commissioner Dave Glass said the new service would also be useful if the courthouse ever had to be closed again due to the pandemic or any other reason.
When it was closed this spring it became a significant issue for many businesses in the area who needed documents from the register and recorder’s office, he said.
“During the shutdown, this was a major source of contention, Glass said. “They were just trying to do their business and we were trying to find ways to accommodate them.”
Sobel agreed and said it was a major problem for lawyers, banks and real estate companies and businesses who were seeking to borrow money using property as security but couldn’t because documents at the courthouse were not available, exacerbating their difficulties during the pandemic shutdown.
Sobel also said the service would also reduce the traffic in the courthouse and reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Commissioners approved the contract 3-0.
In other business, commissioners approved a lease agreement with the Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department, Fair and Park Board to rent buildings at the Driving Park on Sept. 11 for upset sales and Dec. 29 judicial sales at a cost of $450 per day.
Bozovich said the agreement is necessary to comply with social distancing guidelines. She said a lot of people show up for these sales and they didn’t want them crowding into the courtrooms at the courthouse.