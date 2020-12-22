Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday approved its final 2021 budget of $36 million with no tax increase.
The budget keeps taxes at 25 mills. This means a resident with a home worth $100,000 would pay $625 in real estate taxes.
It is a balanced budget that calls for spending and revenues of $36,074,843, Commissioner Tony Scotto said.
Commissioner Dave Glass said there were only a few minor changes from the preliminary budget.
The charges includes the addition of $75,000 PA Elections grant and a maintenance agreement for $56,200, rent adjustments for the district magistrate office in Kylertown from $15,900 to $16,650 per year and the district magistrate’s office in Houtzdale from $16,800 to $17,400, Scotto said.
Glass said with the pandemic, along with allocating $7.1 million in federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funds as well as the county’s grant programs for local businesses and organizations, caused a significant workload for the commissioners and county staff during the budget time.
“We did it, and I’m glad we did it, but I hope this is the last time we have to do this,” Glass said.
Commissioners also approved paying Clearly Ahead $22,900 for its work on the CARES grant program.