Clearfield County Commissioners approved the 2021-22 Human Services Fund at its meeting Tuesday.
The Human Services Fund has a budget of $6,450,278 from federal and state funds and $179,653 from county funds and it will serve 4,208 people, according to Director Lisa Kovalick of the Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County.
The Human Services Fund will fund the following services.
- Mental health services — will receive $4,462,846 in state and federal funds and $140,166 in county funds to help 3,670 people.
- Intellectual disabilities — 204 individuals will receive case management, community based and other services with $1,807,779 coming from state and federal funding and $39,487 from county funding.
- Homeless Assistant Services — $57,920, with the federal government issuing Emergency Rental Assistance funds the county will focus on assisting homeless shelters.
- Substance abuse disorder services — $470,240, from the state and federal government will serve 286 individuals.
- Human Services Development Fund — this year the county will introduce the Generic Services to assist homeless with transportation with $3,300 in funds. The League on Social Services will receive $15,103 to provide safe visitation and exchanges for children of domestic violence. This will serve 15 victims. Home delivered meals intakes and information and referral services will receive $6,000.