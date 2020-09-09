Clearfield County Commissioners recently voted to submit application for CARES Act funding on behalf of Clearfield Borough, Lawrence Township and several non-profits at its meeting Tuesday.
The county is submitting the application on behalf of the organizations to receive Community Development Block Grant CARES (Coronavirus Aid Relief Economic Security) Act funds, according to Community Development Specialist Lisa Kovalick.
The county is also applying for funds to be used as follows:
- Clearfield Borough to receive $11,996 for administration, $16,396 to assist its fire department in the purchase of new radios and $38,258 to assist low to moderate income residents with arrears on their utilities.
- Lawrence Township would receive $12,703 for administration, $16,396 to assist the fire department in purchasing radios and $40,514 to assist low to moderate income residents who have arrears on their utilities.
- $37,217 to Penn Highlands Healthcare to reimburse it for costs associated with protecting staff and the community from the spread of COVID-19 such as the acquisition of an electrostatic sprayer to decontaminate surfaces and negative pressure patient rooms.
- $3,655 to the Clearfield County League on Social Services to assist child care providers with purchasing personal protection equipment.
- $46,898 for Crossroads Inc.m Crisis Shelter to assist victims of domestic violence and $48,473 go Haven House Homeless Shelter.
- $29,907 to Clearfield County for administration.
Kovalick said these funds are separate from other sources of COVID-19 emergency funding and she said they targeted areas of need that aren’t being funded
“It was very well thought out, first we prioritized, then we made sure there wasn’t any duplication of CARES Act funding,” Kovalick said. “This came down to what was not funded.”
The applications will go to the state Department of Community and Economic Development for approval, Kovalick said.