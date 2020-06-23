Clearfield County Commissioners have applied for a $7.1 million state grant to help local governments, small businesses and non-profits with costs associated with the COVID-19 emergency.
According to Commissioner Tony Scotto, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the disbursement of $625 million to be distributed to the state’s 60 counties through Act 24 and the Federal Cares Act to help local government, businesses and organizations to cope with the costs related to the COVID-19 emergency. The county’s pro-rated portion is $7,157,429.
If the grant is awarded, Scotto said the county plans to distribute a significant portion of the funds as grants to small businesses that have incurred additional costs or a loss of business due to the COVID-19 emergency, including costs associated with the nearly three month shutdown of most non-essential businesses.
The funds can be used for offsetting the direct county response, planning and outreach efforts related to COVID-19, in addition to the following:
- Creating telework and Information Technology capabilities for county officials and employees including new software so employees and the public have access to public records.
- Implementing sanitation, social distancing, COVID-19 medical measures at the county jail.
- Assist qualifying municipalities to offset costs associated with the COVID-19 emergency.
- Broadband internet deployment with a priority given to unserved or underserved areas and qualifying non-profits.
Commissioner Dave Glass said the county has allocated money to each of these categories, but a sizable portion of the funds will be for small business grants.
“The more money we get out into the community the better,” Commissioner Sobel said,
The money must be used on items not budgeted before the COVID-19 emergency. It has to be spent before the end of the year and it has to be COVID-19 related, according to Sobel.
Glass said the county is limited in what details it can release now as the county was only given three days to submit its plan.
“We are still working out the details,” Glass said.
He said once they obtain the funding from the state, they can give the public more details on how the plan will be implemented.
“I agree,” Sobel said. “At this point this is all the information we can give because we don’t have approval from the commonwealth yet and we are still working out the details.
Sobel said the state plans to disperse the money by July 15.