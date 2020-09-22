Clearfield County Commissioners announced the winners of the first round of COVID-19 grants for small businesses and non-profits at its meeting yesterday.
“Small businesses are the heart of our community, and the not-for-profits are the soul,” Commission John Sobel said.
The county received $7.1 million in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funding and it is distributing a portion of the funds as grants to small businesses and non-profit organizations who have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 34 businesses and 19 non-profits will be receiving grant funds in this round of funding.
Commissioner Tony Scotto said they provided funds to the businesses that qualified for funding.
“There are regulations that we have to follow,” Scotto said.
To qualify for funding, a business or non-profit had to show that its profits had declined during the period of March 1 through July 31 when compared with the same period in 2019, Scotto said. And the organization had to have the documentation to prove it.
“We played by the rules, we did not pick favorites,” Commissioner Dave Glass said.
Scotto noted that the Clearfield County Fair and the Harmony Grange Fair each received $100,000 because each suffered “tremendous” losses due to the cancellation of the fairs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Glass said this is the first round of funding. The next round will be for businesses that have already received some other form of COVID aid such as the Personal Paycheck Protection Program. State and federal guidelines required small businesses that have not yet received emergency funding to be considered first, Glass said.
The county received roughly 230 applications for funding and they were divided into two groups — those that received funding already and those that didn’t. This first batch of grants is going to those organizations that have not yet received any COVID-19 funding, Glass said.
About 70 businesses applied for the initial round of funding. There are about 140 more that have applied under the second round, Glass said.
The 34 businesses that received funding are listed alphabetically as follows:
1. Auto Undertaker $25,000
2. B&D Enterprises $15,000
3. Billy’s Burgerland $3,144
4. Brink Trucking Company $18,743
5. Castle Cuts $7,795
6. Clear Vision Supply Chain LLC $10,000
7. Clearfield County Metal LLC $4,511
8. Clearfield Super 322 Drive-In Theatre Inc. $13,731
9. Debra E. MacTavush $2,525
10. Healthy Living Family Medicine PLLC $25,000
11. Krasinski Farms $4,100
12. Larry’s Saw Shop $12,029
13. Lucinda Donahue $5,000
14. Mark T. Sullivan Company Inc. $35,000
15. Master Touch Consulting $10,000
16. Mona’s Hair Design $3,233
17. Monique A. Sopic Beauty Shop $1,753
18. Nikki Funk Photography $5,000
19. Old Town Road Dairy $19,784
20. Original Revolutions $2,135
21. Richard W. Neeper Contracting $11,384
22. Sassy Stylings by Stacey $5,000
23. Siegel Engraving Company $15,000
24. Stromboli Land II $2,460
25. Suanne’s Hair Care $10,791
26. Sutton’s Bar $17,073
27. The Stuff Store $2,935
28. Trahpek Construction LLC. $3,450
29. Tri-County Performance $6,247
30. Virtual Networking Services $5,000.
31. Wallace Masonry $13,815
32. Wischuck Contracting $25,000.
33. Xtreme Wear $27,128
34. Zapksy Styling Salon $2,985.
Non-profits
1. Bilger’s Rocks $4,870
2. Children’s Aid Society in Clearfield $50,000
3. Clearfield Area United Way-Clearfield $9,195
4. Clearfield Art Studio Theatre $19,793
5. Clearfield County Volunteer Fire Fair and Park Board $100,000
6. Cultural Resources Inc.-DuBois $1,477
7. Doolittle Station $21,099
8. DuBois EMS Ambulance Services $6,431
9. Glen Hope Volunteer Fire Company $5,399
10. Glendale Fire Company $10,000
11. Goshen Volunteer Fire Company $4,880
12. Habitat For Humanity of Clearfield County $26,800
13. Harmony Grange Fair $100,000
14. Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company $10,000
15. Penfield Volunteer Fire Company $10,000
16. Pentz Run $10,279
17. SRAC-Clearfield $2,211
18. YMCA Clearfield-Bigler $7,064
19. YPWC Frenchville $22,330.
According to Glass, $371,751 was given to small businesses and $421,828 was awarded to non-profits for a grand total of $793,579. But he said these totals will change once the second round of grants are handed out.
Glass said they will begin working on round two later next week and the county will likely be contacting these businesses for more information.
“We are definitely going to get to everyone who applied,” Glass said.
He also thanked county Community Development Specialist Lisa Kovalick for her assistance in processing the non-profit applications and Paul McCloskey of Clearly Ahead Development who helped with the small business applications.