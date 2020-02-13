The Clearfield County Commissioners and Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers have reached an agreement on the booking center at the Clearfield County Jail.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Commissioners, the commissioners approved an agreement between them and Sayers for the District Attorney’s Office to pay the county rent for keeping the booking center at the jail.
Under the agreement, Sayers office will pay $40,000 a year to rent to keep the booking center at the jail, according to county Solicitor Heather Bozovich.
The money will come from an account that is funded by fees on the booking center. The account is controlled by the District Attorney’s Office. In the past, the county didn’t charge any rent for the booking center and the account had swelled to in excess of $350,000, according to a previous article in The Progress.
The account gets about $50,000 to $75,000 a year in fees, Sayers said previously.
In addition to the rent, the account will also pay to have an off-duty local police officer staff the booking center during Centralized Court to fingerprint, photograph, etc. to the suspects. Previously, the sheriff’s department would send a deputy to perform these duties but Sheriff Mike Churner informed the commissioners that his office would no longer do this.