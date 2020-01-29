Clearfield County Commissioners gave final approval to its new anti-blight ordinance.
The program would provide funds to municipalities and non-profits to have blighted properties removed.
To fund the program, the commissioners placed a $10 fee on deeds and mortgages.
“I don’t think anyone can deny the blight problem in the county,” Solicitor Heather Bozovich said.
Commissioner Tony Scotto said they have received a lot of positive feedback from the community on the new anti-blight initiative and many people asked why the fee wasn’t made higher.
Bozovich said the state allows the fees to be up to $15 but Bozovich said the county didn’t want to overburden its residents with limited incomes. But she said once the program is up and running and is successful, the commissioners have the option of raising it up to $15.
The $10 fee on mortgages and deeds would raise about $40,000 to $50,000 per year, to assist municipalities and non-profits in removing blighted properties, according to a previous article in The Progress.
The $10 fee would be on both mortgages and deeds; therefore, if someone buys a house using a mortgage they would pay a total of $20.
At the request of county Register and Recorder Maureen Inlow, Sobel said the new fee would not go into effect until 60 days from yesterday to give time to give banks, realtors and lending institutions to receive notice of the new fee.