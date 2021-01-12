Clearfield County Commissioners are hoping the computer virus that has crippled its computer system will be repaired shortly.
Late last week, a computer virus infiltrated the county’s computer servers, crippling the county’s computer network.
Servers are computers that perform tasks and provide data to other computers in a network.
The commissioners do not believe any important data was breached.
At yesterday’s commissioners meeting, Commissioner John Sobel read a statement regarding the situation.
“At this time we do not believe any sensitive information has been compromised,” Sobel said in the statement. “We continue to actively monitor the situation.”
The statement said all of the county’s essential services remain open including 911.
“The safety and security of the public and county employees remain our top priority and we are working around the clock to work through this cyber incident and ask for the public’s patience as we implement business continuity measures,” according to the statement.
Commissioners will provide updates as they become available, Sobel said.
Clearfield County Director of Technology Adam Curry said the virus entered the county’s computer servers and encrypted all of the data on them, making it impossible to retrieve. But he said he doesn’t believe anyone else was able to retrieve the data either.
Commissioner Dave Glass said although only approximately 15 percent of the county’s computers were infected with the virus, the virus did infect all of the county’s servers, which has shut down the county’s network.
He said all of the infected computers had their hard drives wiped clean and their software reinstalled.
Sobel thanked Curry for his efforts in working through these issues.
“Adam has been working literally around the clock to get us back up and running,” Sobel said.
He also thanked Commissioner Dave Glass whose field is IT and has been working with Curry to correct the problems, as well as Assistant Director of IT Justin Jarrett.
Glass agreed and said Curry took quick action as soon as the virus appeared and got a contractor to come over to rebuild the servers using backup data.
“It could have been a lot worse,” Glass said.
When asked if it was a deliberate or a random attack, Glass said it is still under investigation. Law enforcement has been informed of the cyber attack.
The Progress asked if this was a ransomware attack where someone infects a computer system and demands payment from the victim to restore the system. Glass and Curry both said no party has yet made any demands of the county.
Glass said they are hoping that much of the county’s system would be repaired by the end of Tuesday.