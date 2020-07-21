Clearfield County Commissioner David Glass asked that a study be done of the Clearfield County Jail at yesterday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Prison Board.
“I’m not saying we should take any action on this today but I would like the board to start thinking about what we are going to do with our facilities long term,” Glass said.
He said he took an extensive tour of the jail last week.
“We’ve got roof leaks, we have equipment that doesn’t work, we have structural deficiencies in that building,” Glass said. “At some point we need to do some kind of study to determine what our direction is going to be. I strongly feel we can’t ignore this problem any more.”
“We are going to put CO’s (corrections officers) in danger to say nothing of the inmates as well if we don’t deal with our physical plant problems.”
Controller Charles Adamson agreed and said the commissioners should look at using some of the $7.1 million in emergency COVID-19 funding the county received from the federal government.
Glass said the commissioners have applied to use some of the funds at the jail but he said he doesn’t believe the county could use it for any major construction because the money has to be spend by the end of the year. And for a major construction project the county would have to get engineering work completed, then put it out for bid and get all the construction work completed by the end of the year.
“What we don’t want to do is use the grant money in an inappropriate way and have to pay it back,” Glass said.
In attendance were President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman, District Attorney Ryan Sayers, Sheriff Michael Churner, commissioners Tony Scotto, John Sobel and Glass, Adamson, Warden David Kessling, and Deputy Warden Mike Cook.