COALPORT — State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr., R-Clearfield/Cambria and state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield/Cambria, on Tuesday announced that Comcast will extend its broadband network in portions of southern Clearfield County and northern Cambria County.
As a result of Comcast’s investment, Langerholc said residential customers in these areas will have access to all Xfinity services, including residential gigabit broadband service, and businesses will receive the full suite of Comcast Business products and services, including Ethernet network speeds up to 100 Gigabits-per-second.
This effort will provide broadband to 3,900 rural addresses covering portions of the boroughs of Coalport, Glen Hope and Irvona and the township of Beccaria in Clearfield County and the townships of Chest, White, Dean, Clearfield and Reade in Cambria County.
“This investment from Comcast couldn’t come at a better time. Recent closures of schools and businesses in rural areas like Clearfield and Northern Cambria counties have certainly highlighted the need for broadband,” said Langerholc. “I’m grateful Comcast has taken positive steps to assist the residents of these areas which will add a significant boost to the economic and educational opportunities that this service will offer.”
“Improving access to high-speed broadband internet is one of the infrastructure challenges facing Pennsylvania moving forward,” said Sankey. “As a legislator who represents primarily underserved, rural areas of the Commonwealth, I’m glad to see this much-needed upgrade take place. I hope it is the latest ‘next step’ in giving our constituents a higher level of something that in many ways has become a basic need in today’s world.”
“Technology is a powerful driver of innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth, and we recognize our company plays an important role in connecting Pennsylvanians to all that technology offers,” said Michael Parker, senior vice president of Comcast’s Keystone Region. “We are pleased to further invest in the Commonwealth and its residents and businesses by expanding our network in Clearfield and Cambria counties.”
Langerholc is the prime sponsor of Senate Bill 835, which would establish a grant program to extend deployment of broadband services in underserved areas of the state. The legislation would build on this announcement and provide much-needed broadband services to other areas in the Commonwealth.
Comcast expects the first of these new services to be available this fall and that availability to the entire service area will be complete in spring, 2021.