OSCEOLA MILLS — The parade winners for the 99th annual Fireman’s Festival held Saturday have been announced.
Keystone Regiment was best appearing drum and bugle corps and also received the Mike Danko Memorial Award.
Clearfield Shrine Club Oriental Band was the best appearing variety band.
Best appearing baton corps were the Nittany Dreamers, first, and The Daisies, second.
The first place for high school band went to Moshannon Valley High School, and Curwensville Sr. High School took second.
Claysburg American Legion won under the senior band category.
Parade Chairman Russell Bush was pleased with this year’s parade.
“Beautiful day!” Bush said. “It worked out really well.”
The parade had two baton corps and more than 65 fire trucks and apparatus, Bush noted.
There were ten raffle prizes, with the top prize being $10,000. The winners, in prize order, were Tom Shoemaker of Osceola Mills, Cheryl Shannon of Osceola Mills, Erica Bayer of Brisbin, Marge Crispell of Philipsburg, Adam Barnett of Osceola Mills, Barbara Norwick of Philipsburg, Liz Lanager of West Decatur, Greg Kay Sr. of Osceola Mills, Bill Zelensky of Osceola Mills, and Bethany Thompson of Philipsburg, according to Bush.
“The raffle looked like it was going to be down some, but I think it’s gonna have averaged out pretty good,” Bush said.
The festival is a way to bring in money for the Columbia Vol. Fire Co. Other elements of the festival, such as the booth rentals in the firehall, brought in a decent amount of funds, according to Bush.
“Nothing extravagant, but enough to make money,” Bush noted.