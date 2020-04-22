OSCEOLA MILLS — Columbia Vol. Fire Co. of Osceola Mills is planning two dinners in May.
A fish dinner will be held Friday, May 1 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Dinner includes a choice of baked or fried fish, potato, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes and a vegetable. Also on the side, customers will receive cole slaw, dinner rolll, side salad and dessert. Cost is $11.
Firefighters will also be hosting a stuffed pork loin dinner on May 17 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Dinner includes mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, dinner roll, salad and apple sauce. Cost for adult dinners are $11.
Both dinners are for drive-through and deliveries only.
For delivery call 339-5046 extension 0.