MORRISDALE — The Colorado Road bridge is now open after being shut down since Sept. 2, 2020, according to Secretary Patti Moore.
The bridge had to be completed by the end of June, according to previous stories in The Progress. It was shut down last summer after being declared unsafe.
A previous study of the old bridge suggested setting the weight limit at a minimum of four tons and replacing the super structure and decking. Supervisors decided at a meeting last year to close and replace the bridge.
“It’s one of only two ways into Munson,” Supervisor James Williams explained in a previous interview. “It needed to go back in, regardless of whether we had the money.”
The project cost around $200,000. The state reimburses the township 80 percent of the total spending. The township also received a grant from Clearfield County for $32,000.
Williams said he is thrilled with the bridge’s reopening.