Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield residents receive COVID-19 vaccines

Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield had 100% participation among its 58 senior living residents during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic held on Thursday, Feb. 4.
Forty-eight of 51 Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield team members also received their vaccinations, which were administered by CVS Pharmacy. The only exceptions were team members who had medical conditions preventing them from receiving the vaccine.
A total of 106 vaccines were administered at the IntegraCare-operated senior living community.
“Our residents and team members at Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield are diligent in the effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Sandy English, Community Relations Director at the senior living community located at 1300 Leonard Street. “To have 100% of our residents receive the vaccine is an accomplishment we can all take pride in. Plus, nearly all of our team members participated. We had a wonderful theme of ‘Donut forget your vaccine,’ and the hashtag ICC Sleeves Up.”
A team from CVS Pharmacy will administer the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield on Feb. 25.
For more information, contact Sandy English, Community Relations Director, Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield at senglish@integracare.com or 765-2246.