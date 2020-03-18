In a surprise move, Warden Greg Collins has resigned his position at the Clearfield County Jail.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman made the announcement at yesterday’s prison board meeting.
Ammerman said Collins unexpectedly resigned and gave them two weeks notice and his resignation will be effective Friday, March 27.
“I’m going to go do something else for a living,” Warden said at the meeting. “I’ve been doing this for 28 years and it is grueling at times.”
Collins thanked Ammerman and the staff at the jail.
“I have worked with some really wonderful people and we did a lot of work together and accomplished a lot of good things,” Collins said. “You hear the about the bad things at the jail, but you don’t hear about the thousands of good things the staff do to care for people who really are a compromised portion of the population. The inmates — they are human beings, too — and they deserve to be cared for.”
“Obviously I would like to thank the warden for his years of service to the county,” Commissioner John Sobel said. “We certainly wish him the best wherever live takes him.”
Collins started working at the jail approximately 25 years ago when he started as a deputy warden in charge of treatment. He served as a deputy warden for 18 years under former Warden Sam Lombardo. Collins became warden six years ago when Lombardo retired.
“That’s a lot of experience and it’s going to be very hard for the prison board to replace,” Ammerman said. “I think you have done a very good job for us. We are certainly going to miss you and I wish the situation was not what it is.”
“This is a job that is not easy,” Commissioner Dave Glass said. “I certainly very much respect the service you have given and you certainly have earned the right to a less stressful job.”