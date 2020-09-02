Controller Tom “Charles” Adamson named local attorney Paul Colavecchi of Clearfield to replace the late James Naddeo as the new solicitor for the Clearfield County Controller’s Office.
“Sadly, we recently lost the controller’s solicitor James Naddeo,” Adamson said. “He was a huge asset to the Clearfield Community in so many different ways.
“That said, I would like you to join me in welcoming attorney Paul Colavecchi to succeed in that role as Clearfield County Controller’s solicitor, effective (Tuesday),” Adamson continued.
Naddeo passed away on Aug. 11 in Roanoke, Va. at the age of 77.