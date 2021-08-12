MORRISDALE — Morris Township Code Enforcement Officer Scott Holenchik provided a report on code violatioins in the township at a recent meeting.
There are 26 identified blighted properties, Holenchik stated. About a dozen more are being looked at as being added to the list.
Supervisors were pleased with the township’s recent actions regarding blighted properties.
“Just in the past year, 20 structures have been torn down,” said Supervisor Josiah Jones. “So progress has been made.”
Holenchik also reported three administrative investigations and one criminal investigation still pending.
Morris Township Planning Commission intends to discuss blighted properties at an upcoming meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. County Community Development Specialist Lisa Kovalick will be attending, according to Jones.
“We have a better angle of getting rid of some of these blighted properties,” Jones said. “So Lisa is going to come and explain that.”
Jones is excited for the upcoming meeting.
“When you hear what she has to say, it’s going to be really good for the township,” he stated.