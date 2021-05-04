KYLERTOWN — Cooper Township Supervisors received a diverse list of engineering proposals for Coalward Street Bridge at their meeting on Monday.
The price tags ranged from $116,131 from P. Joseph Lehman to $38,800 from GeoTech Engineering. Supervisors voted to select the less costly proposal from GeoTech.
The wide price range, which spanned $77,331, made Supervisor Charlie Saggese question the proposals’ contents.
“Are we sure they were all betting on the same thing?” asked Saggese.
Everything was properly received, indicating all bets pertained to the Coalward Street Bridge, according to Chairman Wayne Josephson.
“That’s just how they go,” Josephson said. “There’s no rhyme or reason.”
The list of proposals included Larson Design Group, HRG Engineering, Nittany Engineering, Gwin, Dobson & Foreman, Stiffler McGraw and E&M Engineers and Surveyors P.C.
The Coalward Street Bridge project has previously received $50,000 in grant funds.