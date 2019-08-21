COALPORT — The recent acquisitions of two dragline models topped the agenda of the Coalport Area Museum Commission meeting held Aug. 20.
Donated to the museum by the daughters of the late Leslie Carson of Brisbin, both are replicas of high-lift bucket draglines crafted back in 1984 — a metal one that moves and swings, and another smaller wooden model.
Both of these are now in the process of being refurbished by commission board members, headed by President Bob Counsman, who will also be building a special table on which to exhibit the metal dragline replica with a simulated strip mine.
Another restoration task, that of the original pot-bellied stove that came from the old Irvona station of the N.Y. Central Railroad and has been on display at the Coalport Coal Museum for the past few months. Acquired from the former Blain City home of the late George and Ann Sinclair — thanks to current owner Fred Reinelli — this stove involved rust removal, body work, spray painting as well as the construction of a rolling structure on which it sits.
Trina Troxell Corson, museum genealogist, has been working diligently on the Spangle Family, with a database that not only includes 1,251 Spangle family descendents of the original Samuel Spangle of Coalport, but also 866 items in a media folder that includes obituaries, photos, birth, death and marriage certificates, etc. Tom and Bonnie Spangle of Coalport, who were in attendance, were impressed with the sheer number of detailed information on his family.
In other news, the board:
- thanked AARP-SCSEP worker Pat Onrubia for the outstanding job she has done renovating all the displays, updating the coal museum inventory and cleaning out the back section of the reference room.
- received an original 1894 “Prayer and Thanksgiving” hymnal book from the old German Church in Rosebud, donated by Diane Andrews.
- learned of a display case from a former Coalport business that’s been offered to the museum, but will need volunteers and vehicle to help get it delivered.
- received a list of the family surnames of the many patrons who have recently visited the museum to research their genealogy, such as: Ricketts, Shaw, Snyder, Rickard, and Lorenzen.
The next meeting of the Coalport Area Museum Commission is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Coalport Community Building on Forest Street. All people interested in the early days of bituminous coal mining industry or the history of the ‘Glendale Valley’ area are invited to attend.