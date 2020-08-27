COALPORT — With the Coalport Area Coal Museum back in operation after being closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the museum commission held its first meeting on Aug. 25 at the community building.
Vice-President Rita Hahn, who ran the meeting in place of the absent Robert Counsman, made the suggestion to the group that the commission consider purchasing a new computer specifically for patrons to view the wealth of digitized files transferred from an abundance of researched material that currently is on various members’ computers.
“By having a centrally-located computer, that would be frequently backed up as well as protected from viruses,” Hahn stated, “visitors would be given permission and instructions to search the multiple databases.” The museum has in its reference room, for example, 1400 birth certificates listed by year, over 7,700 obituaries specific to the “Glendale Valley” that are indexed by surname, large notebooks with gravestone listings from every local cemetery, etc.
Curator Richard W. Snyder II, acknowledging the expense of ink for the current inkjet printer/copier, suggested that the board also consider purchasing a laser printer/copier/scanner. The board will be investigating laptop computers, laser printer/copiers, software that aligns with the data files, and proper security for both the software and firmware.
In other news, the board:
- heard from Pat Onrubia, AARP SCSEP museum assistant, told the commission that she plans to finish typing up copies of Coalport Borough minutes from 1883 (when the borough was incorporated)
- received a wealth of “The Beacon” newspapers of Beccaria Township High School from the 1930’s and 1940’s, donated by Trina Troxell Corson.
- purchased two volumes of Carl Kriner’s “The Pennsylvania Barn Book” in memory of Chuck Fleming, thanks to a donation from Rita Hahn.
- learned that Hahn had a chance to converse with author Martin Hula about possibly doing a presentation next Spring 2021 of his novel, “The Coal Picker” — which is loosely based on his early life in a western PA coal mining town.
- received a donation from Cathy (Twigg) Lebda of her late mother Rose Virginia (Stiles) Twigg’s collection of photos and reunion information from the Beccaria Twp. High School Class of 1936—coincidently the only class photo the coal museum did not have in their substantial “former schools collection.”
Pandemic-permitting, the next meeting of the Coalport Museum Commission is tentatively scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at the Coalport Community Building. All individuals interested in either the early hand-building days of bituminous coal mining and/or the genealogy of Glendale Valley are encouraged to attend.