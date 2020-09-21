William Benjamin Cochran, 34, of Coalport pleaded guilty to charges stemming from seven separate cases, including aggravated assault, aggravated cruelty to animals, contraband by inmate, retail theft, receiving stolen property and disorderly conduct at Sentencing Court on Monday.
Cochran was sentenced to serve three to eight years in state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.
The probation department recommended a maximum sentence of 10 years in state prison, but his attorney, Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office, asked that he be given a maximum sentence of six years. Ammerman split the difference and gave him an eight year maximum sentence. The minimum sentence of three years was set in the plea agreement.
According to previous articles in The Progress, on Sept. 22, 2019 Cochran and several other people ambushed and attacked two males at a residence in Beccaria Township and smashed one victim’s car with baseball bats. Ammerman also ordered Cochran to pay $8,075 in restitution to one of the victims in the case.
On Sept. 5, 2019, Cochran and others are accused of going to a home in Jordan Township, confronting the residents and shooting and killing two dogs.
Last October, Cochran was accused of bringing methamphetamine into the Clearfield County Jail and last June he was charged with retail theft in Coalport.
Cochran was also ordered to undergo anger management counseling and to have no contact with any of the victims.