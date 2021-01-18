COALPORT — A resident of Tomorrow’s Hope who was on state parole has been accused of burglarizing a nearby residence.
On Thursday, Jan. 14 around 10 a.m., Richard Ohaus, 29, fled state parole custody at Tomorrow’s Hope, 6260 Heverly Blvd. in Beccaria Township near Coalport.
According to Clearfield-based state police, after leaving the facility, Ohaus allegedly committed a burglary not far from the facility on the 5200-block of Heverly Boulevard, also in Beccaria Township.
A description of Ohaus was given by a resident when police were notified.
Ohaus was later observed in Coalport Borough and was taken into custody by troopers. Ohaus was later transported to SCI-Smithfield in Pike County on Jan. 18.
Criminal charges were filed through District Judge James Glass’ office in Houtzdale.
According to Tomorrow’s Hope’s website, tomorrowshopepa.org, the facility is a locally owned, transitional housing and service center to provide shelter and basic necessities to homeless veterans.
“We provide our residents with safe and comfortable room and board, healthy meals three times a day and snacks from our full-service cafeteria,” a website statement says. “Additionally, we provide transportation, and rehabilitative and recreational activities that meet individual interests and needs. Individuals are assessed on a case-by-case basis and the average length of stay per individual averages 60-90 days.”